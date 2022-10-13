American singer Brandy reportedly hospitalized following seizure attack





Legendary RnB singer Brandy Norwood, popularly known as Brandy is said to have been hospitalized following a seizure attack on Tuesday, October 12, 2022.

According to Yahoo news, the 43-year-old veteran artiste is reported to have had a possible seizure following a medical incident in her Los Angeles home.

Taking to her social media accounts, Brandy updated fans confirming the incident, all while filling them in on her current status saying that she is resting.

She went on to share via her Instagram stories on October 12 that she’s following doctors’ orders and getting the rest she needs due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition

The ‘Right here’ hitmaker then shared a separate post of appreciation on Twitter where she thanked her friends and family for their undying support and care.

“To my beloved friends and family, and Starz, thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctor’s orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for all. See you soon.”

The health scare update was shared by TMZ which cited inside sources. Back in 2017, Brandy was also rushed to the hospital by EMS after losing consciousness on a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

She was said to be exhausted following musical tours, according to a statement from her team in June 2017.

“She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances,” read the statement in part.

It further read, “In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight.”

Brandy Rayana Norwood, better known by her mononym Brandy, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, and model. She is known for her distinctive sound, characterized by her peculiar timbre, and voice-layering which has earned her the title of “the Vocal Bible”.

In her music career, Brandy has sold over 40 million records worldwide, with approximately 8.62 million albums sold in the United States alone. Her work has earned her numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award and an American Music Award.

Her musical breakthrough came with the wildly successful single “The Boy Is Mine” (1998), a duet with fellow RnB contemporary Monica, which went on to become one of the best-selling female duets of all time and won her the Grammy for Best R&B Vocal by a Duo or Group.

