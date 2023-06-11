Amira rubbishes claims of dating man she posted a photo with on IG





Businessman Jamal Roho Safi’s ex-wife Amira has rubbished claims of dating the man she recently posted a photo with on social media.

The photo that made rounds on Instagram, showed her and the mystery man enjoying each other’s company.

Her fans were quick to judge that she was dating her man to which some congratulated her for finding love after her nasty divorce with Jamal.

However, she told them that she would not be publicising her new lover if she ever dates again. In a post on her Instagram stories, Amira said, “Y’all just crazy for real! Yani am not supposed to have any male friends ama mnamaanisha aje? If I ever date or even if I am dating I will never bring out my manz to public…so y’all need to relax.”

A day after she posted the mystery man, Amira revealed that she is so picky about who she allows into her life.

This was largely contributed by her troubled marriage which saw her and Jamal’s mistress then Amber Ray born Faith Makau regularly air their dirty linen in public.

“If you knew how hard it was and how long it took to rebuild my little universe of peace and happiness then you would understand why I’m so picky about who I allow in my life,” she said.

While her separation and divorce from Jamal were messy, Amira said she is happy that she made the decision to leave Jamal for the sake of her peace.

Further, she noted that her children understand why she had to go, and why she had to choose herself first. “He was the worst person I have ever met and I loathe him with passion, I will never forgive him and even if I die today, I wouldn’t want him to bury me or even mourn me.”

