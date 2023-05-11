Amira shades ex-husband Jimal over fake life, he responds





Somali businessman Jimal Roho Safi and his ex-wife Amira have continued to exchange subtle jabs on social media.

Amira, currently in Dubai, also took a video of herself visiting the prestigious Hublot store.

She wrote: “I don’t know who needs to see this.”

In an interview with Milele FM, Jimal addressed the situation by urging Amira to move on while strongly asserting the authenticity of his watch.

“I’m not going to give her the satisfaction of fame. I can only focus on myself. She is no longer my type. I have already moved on. She is insignificant. If she wants the same watch, she should buy it herself. Mine is genuine and I bought it for 2.3 million and I have the receipt to prove it,” said Jamal.

Jamal, who leads an extravagant lifestyle, flaunts his remarkable possessions, including the crème de la crème of motor vehicles and other opulent items.

In March, he showed off his latest acquisition – a Hublot watch, a Swiss-made timepiece he claims to have bought for a whopping $20,000.

He showed off the watch from different angles in a video, captioning it with the dollar emoji and the equivalent value in Kenyan shillings, which came to Sh2.7 million.

Hublot watches are renowned for their prestige and can range in price from $5,000 to a staggering $5 million.

In particular, the Hublot Black Caviar Bang holds the record as the most expensive Hublot watch ever sold, with a price tag of $5 million.

In an Instagram post, Fakewatchbuster tagged Jimal and said, “In our assessment, this Hublot Classic Fusion Titanium appears to be a fake.”

They compared the real and fake versions, explaining the distinguishing factors that made Jimal’s watch a fake.

Amira couldn’t ignore the news at the time, claiming that the father of her two children was living a fraudulent lifestyle.

” I knew it all along. This person is incredibly fake, just like his hairline”.

The couple is divorced but co-parent their two sons.

