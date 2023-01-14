Anahitaji nguo! Michelle Ntalami announces LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba’s fundraiser





Businesswoman and Instagram influencer Michelle Ntalami, a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer plus (LGBTQ+) community took to social media to announce that a fundraiser would be held for the slain Edwin Kiptoo Kipruto alias Chiloba, an LGBTQ+ member and activist, ahead of his burial on January 17, 2023.

In her Instagram stories posted on January 13, 2023, Ntalami announced the late Chiloba will be buried in Kapedwar, Sergoit location in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and was calling on friends and well-wishers to help them “send off Chiloba in fabulousity just like his life.”

“To support Edwin Chiloba, let us support the family of Chiloba with clothes he’ll be buried in, coffin, mourning portrait and pullout banner, flowers and hearse. The estimate for the above cost is approximately Sh 150,000. Please support us to raise this amount,” posted Ntalami as she included the mobile money paybill and account numbers where funds can be channeled to.

News of the late Chiloba’s heinous death emerged after police initially were called to a scene where a metallic box had been dumped on a road on the outskirts of Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu Coounty. A body of a man covered with female clothing was discovered inside. Days later, it was confirmed that it was the late high fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.

His death sparked outrage from the LGBTQ+ community which decried that its members were being targeted only for it to emerge that it was the late Chiloba’s lover who had allegedly killed him over his alleged infidelity. The government pathologist reported that Chiloba had died of suffocation after three pairs of socks were found stuffed in his mouth, his nose covered with a denim cloth and his eyes gouged out. His brain was also found to have swollen and his body decomposed prior to being found on the road.

In the days after his body’s discovery, police reported that the late Chiloba’s rumored lover, Mr Jacktone Odhiambo, killed him following a heated argument after ushering in the New Year at a popular club in Eldoret and hid his body in the house where they lived together. As the smell of his decomposing body became noticeable, Mr Odhiambo lied to the apartment’s caretaker that a rat had died in the house and he was cleaning out the house. He also told the caretaker that he would be moving out immediately and was later spotted taking the metallic box up to the house. The same box is the one that was discovered on the road containing the late Chiloba’s body.

Chiloba’s family continue to call for justice, even as they refute claims that their son was a member of the queer community, citing he was a church leader since his childhood days.

