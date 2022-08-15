And the 5th is…William Ruto! Meet Kenya’s new president

Deputy President William Ruto during the presidential debate tier at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya’s presidential election.

Mr. Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, garnered 7,176, 141 votes in the hotly contested poll. This was equivalent of 50.49 percent of all votes cast.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, Ruto’s closest challenger, came second with 6,942,930 votes.

The announcement of these results was temporarily marred by chaos amid divisions in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC).

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the electioneering process was done amid intimidation.

“We have staff who have been arrested for no reason. We do not know where they are,” said Chebukati.

He spoke minutes after four commissioners, led by vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera, dissociated themselves with the presidential outcome claiming the results were ‘opaque’.

“We call for peace as we try and find a solution to this challenge,” said Cherera.