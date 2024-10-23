Andrew Kibe on church business fortune and bankruptcy





Controversial media personality, Andrew Kibe has opened up on why at some point in his life he got saved, stating that he went into church to make money, only to go broke.

The provocateur admits that he made a lot of money from the church business but still went broke, something that made him lose interest in the ministry thus shifting his focus to the media industry.

Kibe, a former radio presenter, says he discovered Christianity in 2009 after a lot of encouragement from his mother and later got saved.

“My mother’s voice was very strong in my life, that’s how I got into the church business because every other day I would be doing something else and she would call and ask if I had been to church and recommend which church I should go to. Eventually, it got to me,” Kibe recalls. Kibe recalls.

To please his mother, he started going to church, and that’s when he met his former church business partner.

“I met a guy named Daniel Wabala through Robert Burale, who was a friend of mine at the time. Daniel has an amazing mind, he knew everything about the Bible and I would ask him questions and so I started enjoying the debates we used to have,” says Kibe.

In time, a fascinated Kibe came up with an idea.

“I told him that he should start his church. Because I am a serial entrepreneur I saw an opportunity there. With all the information he had, I told him to imagine what it would be like to have his church, because if I loved what he was saying, so would many others,” says Andrew.

Wabala bought the idea and together with Kibe,they started a church with the media personality its chairman.

“The idea worked. I helped him open a church with my resources, but I was never a pastor. I also helped him run the church. Running the church is like any other business, pay your bills, get a nice place and chairs, build a podium, and all that.” Andrew explains.

In addition to running a church, Kibe and Wabala ran a publishing company that brought in extra income.

“When we started the church, it blew up, and suddenly we were doing great things as business partners.”

For ten years, Kibe says he made a fortune in the church business, then things started to go south.

“I’m always looking for growth. After 10 years in the business, I couldn’t see any other form of growth. At this point, I am even worse off than when I started. When I came to the church I had no children, now I have two and a wife who we are in the process of separating, and the church is closing, and my other businesses are closing,” he laments.

By the time he left the church, Kibe says his marriage had broken up and the auctioneers were on his back, which also made him lose faith in God.

“When I came to church, I was a baller. I came from the streets and I was a baller, but now I am here to be auctioned. When I came to church, I had cars, I had everything I needed. I had no bills. I owned nothing. But when I came out of the church, I had the numbers of auctioneers on my phone, they were busy calling me about loans on loans and other pending bills, that was enough evidence not to believe in the church. It was feedback that the church didn’t make sense, and so I had to look for something else that did”

Kibe says he is no longer a believer of any kind.

“It’s not that I don’t want to believe in God but there is no evidence in my life for me to need to believe. And I am not an atheist I don’t know what that means. I don’t consider myself anything,”