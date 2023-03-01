Andrew Kibe on failed marriages, facing auctioneers





Media personality Andrew Kibe has opened up on how he severally failed in life but picked up the pieces.

In a recent video on his Instagram, Kibe described himself as a collection of failures.

He spoke about losing his two marriages and not succeeding in his relationships.

“I am a collection of failures. I failed in marriage, not once, but twice. All my relationships have come to an end,” he explained.

Andrew Kibe and former radio partner Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in a hyped-up move in June 2019 before he controversially quit months later.

In his recent video, Kibe said when he was a Kiss FM, cops arrested him six times because of debts.

“The jobs I had, I couldn’t stay there. Madeni zinanikimbiza mpaka naletewa makarao,” he said.

Despite being one of the most followed content creators today, Kibe said he had failed many times and lost properties to auctioneers.

He said he had no regrets as the ups and downs have shaped him into what he is today.

“I lost my beautiful Nissan Teana to auctioneers because I was trying to build a business. I made mistakes. I should never have given the Teana up. I lost Rogue radio offices, the best studio that we built. I am not ashamed of my failures because they have directed me to where I am today.”

A few weeks ago, Kibe said he quit Kiss FM as the working condition and being with women became toxic for him.

He said he had started picking women behaviours since he was always in their company.

“When I was on radio, I used to feel like my masculinity was running away. It is like I was losing my manhood,” he said.

Kibe alleged that men tend to pick women’s behavior more when they stay together.

“When you live with women, you start feeling like and acting like a woman. Women don’t change but you as a man start flowing into women’s plans.”

Kibe used to hang out with his co-host Kamene most of the time when they worked together.

He said he decided to quit to find himself as he was losing himself.

“I was hanging out with women all the time and I asked myself what kind of energy am I allowing in my life?” he stated.

“I was like I am dying and losing myself. I woke up one day and said no, this is too much noise, and that is how I sent a resignation letter and said I could not do more of that. When I left, I started thinking about myself, but I was a mess.”

