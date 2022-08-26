Andy Mburu narrated last dream Ngashville had hours before his death





Pastor Andy Mburu narrated Ngashville’s last moments before he breathed his last. He was speaking at the memorial service hosted at the Nairobi Chapel, Ngong Road.

“Ngash had a way of making you feel like a better human than you are. He would see the ministry inside us. And we will miss that. He was very open and willing to learn.

I was with Ngash on Thursday last week and for the last couple of weeks, he used to say God amemuongelesha sana. When I went to see him he had his Bible next to him.

He had many vivid dreams. There was this dream where he was lifted up and he was with his family and he saw God’s finger touch each member present in his dream.

When he finished praying in the dream the whole family was dressed in white and started to ascend.

As I was about to leave he said something I did not expect. He said he wanted to give his life to Jesus, very interesting because he is already a saved Christian. And I took him through the prayer.

At 3 pm his pressure fell, and docs said there was a problem with his liver, kidney. He was in a lot of pain before he died.”

Daddy Owen who was very close to Ngash narrated at the service how he introduced Ngash to his wife, Mercy.

I have known Ngash for so many years. Me, him and Dunco have a group called the three musketeers, I don’t know how we met but what I know Ngash was the guy who always had money. He would buy us lunch in Buru.

I was the one who introduced Ngash to Mercy his wife.”

Reminiscing about his last moments, Daddy Owen said, “It was hard for me because I was there with Mom praying. The doctors gave us a chance to see him, we were all with him at the ICU.

We were praying loudly without fear. We are here for a purpose and once the purpose is done that is the journey.”

He finished his tribute by stating that Ngash played a huge role in revolutionizing the gospel music industry.

Ngash will be buried on his mother’s farm in Kiambu tomorrow.

