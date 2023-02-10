Anerlisa Muigai: I dump men with bad kitchen manners





Nero Company Limited CEO Anerlisa Muigai has revealed one of her pet peeves when it comes to the men she dates and make her end up dumping them.

Anerlisa made the revelations while commenting on an Instagram story by one user who is seen closing multiple kitchen cupboards, closing drawers, closing the dishwasher, switching off overhead counter lights, closing up condiments jars and putting away several dirty dishes when she, “came to the kitchen after your husband made a sandwich.”

Apparently, the man had not cleaned up after himself.

Anerlisa reacted to the video with a laugh emoji, saying she once dumped a man she was seeing over such behaviour.

“The nonsense I cannot tolerate. No excuse. You must clean up. They hate it when I do these rules in the house. Most can’t handle it for a year, so I show them the door. That’s just me, sorry. I get there is a house help, but it is only me who put the rule off. If you are the last one out of bed, you must make it,” said Anerlisa.

Anerlisa is also on record for saying that she has no time for disrespectful men who feel entitled to her wealth.

“I have come to gather that most of the relationships fail because of (out of my experience) lack of respect, feeling entitled to the other person’s things/life. There is this relationship I was in where the guy started to even asking me to show him my ATM pin, also when I was talking to my family especially my mum, he wanted to hear and be part of the conversation. Like dude, I have some personal things that need to be shared and discussed only with my family,” Anerlisa once said.

Other turn offs for her in a relationship are partners who expect lavish gifts from her. She narrated how one ex expected her to build him a mansion or open a company for him.

She also hates secretive partners having walked in on one of her exes discussing on the phone how he could get Sh 3.7 million out of her using a con move.

