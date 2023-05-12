Anerlisa Muigai: I suffered my last heartbreak when I was 22 years old





despite the recent divorce from her husband Tanzanian singer Bel Pol, Nero Water Company CEO Anerlisa Muigai has said the last time she suffered a heartbreak was when she was 22 years old.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Anerlisa said her divorce was not as heartbreaking as the one she suffered when she was young.

“I love this song, though it is a breakup song. The last heartbreak I had, I think I was 22 years old and that was the last time I decided never to let things get too deep into the heart,” she posted as she sang along to Victoria Nadine’s Be Okay.

While she has had a quite a number of lovers, Anerlisa claims that although she loved them it was not as deep to warrant a painful heartbreak.

Maybe, this has helped her to move on from relationships quickly and even so her divorce.

Anerlisa threw an exquisite birthday party for her new lover identified as Melvin Ibrahim while her divorce from Ben Pol was ongoing.

“He asked: How did I win your heart?” she posted on her Instagram stories at the time.

“I said: Because you ask nothing from me and that makes it easier for you to concentrate on seeing the real me.”

However, while her relationship blossoms, Anerlisa will never fail to serve the couple’s goals, and when it tanks, she often presents the lessons she learned in cryptic messages in her stories.

Recently, she advised her fans to be very picky about people they decide to date and be very selfish with themselves.

“The beauty about being healed and happy is that you get to be very selective with who you bring into your personal life, especially with relationships. A draining and toxic partner is the worst thing you can have around… they make everything of yours seem stuck,” she said.

