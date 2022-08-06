Anerlisa Muigai living large as mother struggles with Sh22 billion tax bill





Anerlisa Muigai, the daughter of besieged Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja, continues to live large as the company she is one of two heirs to is in trouble with the taxman.

In several social media posts, Anerlisa has been posting photos of herself looking all fabulous and posing with top of the range fuel guzzlers in various exotic locations. This even as the family’s Naivasha-based brewery continues to struggle with tax-related issues.

In one photo, Anerlisa is seen posing inside a luxurious Bentley Bentayga that is reported to have a starting price tag of not less than Sh19 million.

Anerlisa is also the proud owner of a Range Rover which features in several of her Instagram posts.

She is only ever spotted in dazzling high end outfits and locations as probably befits a woman of her stature – a billionaire’s heiress and the owner of her own luxurious water bottling company, Nero.

Earlier this year, she hosted a lavish birthday party with several of her friends. The décor, location and food all shouted fine dining.

And as she continues to enjoy the best that life has to offer, her mother continues in her fight with the Kenya Revenue Authority which has ben hounding her business empire.

The brewery has in recent times been shut down and reopened in KRA’s efforts to get the company remit Sh22 billion in taxes.