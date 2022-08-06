Join our Telegram Channel
Anerlisa Muigai living large as mother struggles with Sh22 billion tax bill

By Winnie Mabel August 6th, 2022 1 min read

Anerlisa Muigai, the daughter of besieged Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja, continues to live large as the company she is one of two heirs to is in trouble with the taxman.

Anerlisa Muigai with her mother Tabitha Karanja. PHOTO | COURTESY

In several social media posts, Anerlisa has been posting photos of herself looking all fabulous and posing with top of the range fuel guzzlers in various exotic locations. This even as the family’s Naivasha-based brewery continues to struggle with tax-related issues.

Anerlisa poses next to a luxurious Bentley Bentayga. PHOTO | COURTESY

In one photo, Anerlisa is seen posing inside a luxurious Bentley Bentayga that is reported to have a starting price tag of not less than Sh19 million.

Anerlisa poses inside a luxurious Bentley Bentayga. PHOTO | COURTESY

Anerlisa is also the proud owner of a Range Rover which features in several of her Instagram posts.

Anerlisa poses next to a charcoal black Range Rover. PHOTO | COURTESY

She is only ever spotted in dazzling high end outfits and locations as probably befits a woman of her stature – a billionaire’s heiress and the owner of her own luxurious water bottling company, Nero.

Caption: Anerlisa inside her luxurious Range Rover. PHOTO | COURTESY

Earlier this year, she hosted a lavish birthday party with several of her friends. The décor, location and food all shouted fine dining.

Anerlisa Muigai. PHOTO | COURTESY

And as she continues to enjoy the best that life has to offer, her mother continues in her fight with the Kenya Revenue Authority which has ben hounding her business empire.

The brewery has in recent times been shut down and reopened in KRA’s efforts to get the company remit Sh22 billion in taxes.

Anerlisa having a good time with several of her friends. PHOTO | COURTESY

