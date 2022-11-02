Anerlisa Muigai prays that Davido, Chioma conceive twins in the wake of son’s death





Nero Company Limited Chief Executive Officer and socialite Anerlisa Muigai condoled with the family of Nigerian superstar singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, following the tragic death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

The late Ifeanyi drowned in the swimming pool at their Banana Island home in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 31, 2022.

Nairobi News previously reported that a source close to the family revealed that Ifeanyi had been in the water for too long and was rushed to the hospital immediately after her was pulled out of the water.

It was too late for the young boy because he had already succumbed by the time they got to the hospital.

As the world mourned together with Davido and his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, Keroche heiress Anerlisa condoled with the famous couple and prayed that they conceived twins in the wake of the tragedy.

“In a world full of jealousy and accidents, we have to be extra careful with people around us. I pray for them to heal and find peace; and also pray that God blesses them with twins,” said Anerlisa as she sent the couple some love on November 1, 2022.

The conceiving of twins after a tragedy is a stereotypical kind of prayer where one prays for a child to ‘replace’ the one who died and the other baby to ‘round-off’ the happiness because God has remembered to bless the mother twice in a double for her trouble kind of situation.

Following the death of Ifeanyi, eight staff members in Davido’s household were arrested by the Nigerian police.

News circulated by Nigerian media indicated that the staff were being questioned, and CCTV footage from home was being reviewed for additional information on what happened before, during and after the incident.

Davido and Chioma have yet to make a public statement on their son’s death, but their condolences have been sent to them from across the world by family, friends and fans alike.

