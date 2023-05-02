Anerlisa Muigai remembers her late sister Tecra on third anniversary





Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has paid tribute to her late sister Tecra, who died on May 2, 2020.

Anerlisa shared a picture she had taken with her sister, Tecra Muigai, before her tragic death three years ago.

She marked the third anniversary by remembering her as a source of strength.

Anerlisa described Tecra as a kind, loving, and always had a smile on her face. Anerlisa said she missed her dearly.

“To my Lovey Sister : Tecra on this anniversary we as a family continue to hold your memory dear in our hearts,” Anerlisa penned.

In her heartfelt message, the Nero CEO went on to state that she knew that Tecra was watching over them, and that her spirit would always be with them promising to keep her legacy.

“Though you’re no longer with us physically, your spirit lives on, and your legacy always inspires me. Tecki you were not just a sister, but also a friend, a confidant, and a source of strength.

You brought jay, laughter, and warmth to our family. Today, I honor you, and celebrate the love, joy, and light that you brought into our lives.

We miss you deeply, but we find comfort in k in a better place, watching over us. your sis Anerlisa.”

Tecra died under unclear circumstances while vacaying in Lamu with her then 51-year-old boyfriend Omar Lali.

During an inquest into the death of Tecra, a doctor told the court the injuries were from a high-impact force.

The case is still ongoing.

In a previous interview, Anerlisa termed her sister’s death as the toughest thing she has ever gone through.

She said, “Every memory with her sister, Tecra,” accounts for all the fond memories she shared with her late sister.

The two were really close before the untimely death.

