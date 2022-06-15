Anerlisa Muigai speaks on Keroche tax evasion woes

Keroche Breweries founder and CEO, Tabitha Karanja (right), with her daughter Anerlisa Muigai. PHOTO | COURTESY

The daughter of Keroche Breweries owner, Anerlisa Muigai, has spoken about the ongoing troubles of their family buisness.

Anerlisa said she remains optimistic of better times as much as things might look bleak at the moment.

“They say when it rains it pours. Unfortunately that is what has been happening on my family side. But guess what, we are still hopeful of the future and still thank God for everything,” she said.

This after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) yet again closed down the company factories over tax arrears.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Keroche Breweries CEO, Tabitha Karanja, accused KRA of witch-hunt.

In March KRA and Keroche came to an agreement on a tax payment plan that granted the brewer 24 months to clear tax arrears amounting to Sh957 million.

The authority said the two sides signed an agreement that required Keroche Breweries to make the payments starting January 2022.

KRA also disclosed that the troubled Naivasha-based breweries owes it Sh22.79 billion in unpaid taxes.

The taxman had initially indicated that the brewer had been avoiding meeting its tax obligations.