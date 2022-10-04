Anerlisa Muigai speaks out after Ben Pol denied divorce is finalised





Keroche Breweries heiress and the Chief Executive Officer of Nero Water Anerlisa Muigai took to her Instagram stories on October 4 to reveal her sentiments about life and God.

“Good Morning. Today is going to be a very great day, God bless you…Take a moment just to honour the Lord this morning for who He is.

Let’s be thankful for what we survived and what we escaped. God corrects us so that we can live our lives to our best and at our strongest.

Our help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.”

Anerlisa continued, “As our days are so shall our strength in God be. May we never look down on anybody, for only the Almighty God sits that high. Hug harder, laugh louder, smile bigger and love longer. As we believe, we hope.”

“Thank you, God for everything. Amen, Amen, Amen,” Anerlisa shared on her Insta stories.

Her sentiments came in the wake of the ongoing public debate on whether she and Tanzanian singer Benard Michael Paul Mnyang’anga alias Ben Pol are actually divorced.

On September 30, 2022, Anerlisa took to Instagram to celebrate the finalization of her divorce and even gave credit to her lawyers.

OFFICIALLY FREE. It would not be fair to not give a shout out to these two advocates who worked tirelessly to make sure that the divorce was done quickly and not wait for years. Hamza Jahir and Hosea Chamba, thank you for your work and doing everything as requested,” said Anerlisa.

However, in an exclusive rejoinder to Nairobi News, Ben Pol said he and Anerlisa were yet to be officially divorced.

“ I am also seeing these reports online. I haven’t been informed officially or unofficially. I don’t know where she got that communication from because even the court where I filed for the divorce isn’t aware of the reports.

In that regard, I will leave the matter to the court and wait for the official outcome,” Ben Pol exclusively told Nairobi News on October 3.

The duo privately wed in Tanzania in May 2020 after three years of dating. He filed for divorce 11 months after tying the knot.

“To say what exactly led to the crumbling of our marriage would be very difficult. At some point, I felt the universe was communicating to me that something wasn’t right.

There were so many red flags that initially I had ignored and issues kept piling up until I couldn’t take it anymore and decided to file for divorce,” Ben Pol told Daily Nation in July 2022.

However, there were also rumours of infidelity and disrespect on Ben Pol’s part that led to the crumbling of the marriage. This was after a video emerged online of a seemingly drunk Ben Pol intimately flirting with a female fan.

