Anerlisa Muigai tells off men who depend on independent women





Anerlisa Muigai, the Nero Company Chief Executive Officer and one of the heirs to the multibillion-shilling Keroche Breweries has told off men who sought out independent women to pay for them their way through life.

In an Instagram story posted on October 31, 2022, Anerlisa, who recently revealed it would cost up to millions to advertise on her social media pages, advised men seeking out such women to come loaded with heavy money.

“No offense to any man but if you are looking into dating or marrying an independent woman, consider having heavy money and proper investments. Women get tired of ‘give me, do this, pay for this… And as life goes on, they realize they want to deal with someone who can also bring something to the table…Love alone cannot sustain a relationship,” said Anerlisa.

Her sentiments come months after she exposed one of her unnamed boyfriends for being such type of a man. Nairobi News previously reported that Anerlisa revealed how an ex at one point dumped her because she hadn’t opened a company for him or built him a house because she is a rich woman in her own right as well as an heiress to the brewery.

Nairobi News reported in early 2022, Anerlisa told of an ex who insisted on knowing her ATM PIN number and on listening in on all her mobile conversations- including those with her mother, the owner of the brewery. She also told of the ex who dumped her after she refused to give him money.

“We have been together for a year now and you haven’t helped me’ I asked him how and he said ‘I mean you should have built me a house by now or open for me a company like yours’ I swear I answered ‘If you thought starting a relationship with me will make you rich, then you are in the wrong relationship’ My friend, I was dropped in less than a week,” Anerlisa revealed in her Instagram stories.

As if that was not enough, she revealed she walked in on her unsuspecting ex who had been plotting with a friend over the phone on how they would scam her out of Sh 3.6 million while in her apartment.

She further revealed that the exes did not succeed in their plots and explained to people that her exes would never leave with her money, just her genuine love and experience.

