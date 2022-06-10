Join our Telegram Channel
Anerlisa Muigai: Why I dumped all my ex-boyfriends

By Sylvania Ambani June 10th, 2022 2 min read

Anerlisa Muiga has dished out relationship advice explaining why she had to walk out on some of her past relationships. One of the reason she mentions is dating a person who feels entitled to their partner’s wealth.

“I don’t even know why this has just come up in my head. I have come to gather that most of the relationships fail because of (out of my experience). Lack of respect, feeling entitled to the other person’s things/life. There is this relationship I was in where the guy started to even asking me to show him my ATM pin, also when I was talking to my family especially my mum, he wanted to hear and be part of the conversation. Like dude, I have some personal things that need to be shared and discussed only with my family,” Anerlisa said.

In another instance a man she was dating demanded for her to build her a house or start for him a company.

“Getting into a relationship for your own selfish reason. Let me laugh, one of my ex once asked me this “we have been together for more than a year now and you haven’t helped me?” I asked “what do you mean helped?” he said “I mean you should have built me a house by now or even open for me a company like yours.” I swear I answered, “If you thought starting a relationship with me will make you rich, then you are in the wrong relationship my friend, I was dropped in less than a week,” she said.

Another thing she warned women about is being in a relationship with a secretive man. She said she once walked in on one of her exes having a private conversation with another person about her.

Anerlisa walked in on him without him noticing and heard him arranging a plan to con her Sh3.5 million.

“The fourth one is; having secretive calls and your partner not knowing what you are upto daily. So one day I was coming from work, I opened my apartment door and then I walked into a phone conversation (in one of the rooms) that was about a plot on how the person I was dating at the time was going to con me. The person he was talking to, was helping him with the “perfect” plan, (till to this day I ask myself, how did this person not hear me getting in) it was too much I even started recording the whole conversation,” she explained.

“The amount they planned to take from me was 30,000 dollars which they never succeeded. And even if I hadn’t walked in on them, they still wouldn’t have succeeded because anyone who’s dated me knows that I don’t hand out money. That why I laugh when I hear people say “he dated her and left with nothing” yes they leave with nothing, only thing you will remember is my genuine love and experience. Also mind you I was only dating this person for less than a year and he had already come with his agenda.”

