Anita Nderu poses ‘nude’ in maternity shoot





Media personality Anita Nderu has given her fans something to gush over with images from her creative artistic maternity photo shoot.

The photos capture a beaming Anita looking rather breathtaking with white paint drawings all over her body.

In what is known as a naughty optical illusion shoot, Anita said the artist took three long hours to paint her entire body, concealing her nakedness in plain sight.

She flaunted her huge baby bump with white painting.

“Happy new month. Every month brings with it so much excitement coz we are getting closer and closer to meeting peanut. May this month bring with it all the joy, love, happiness, success, answers to life questions, peace, strength, and everything you desire from every new day,” she captioned the photos.

While many of her fans appreciated the TV personality’s photos and way of expression, some were critical of her nudity.

The former Capital FM presenter announced she is expecting her first baby with her American husband, Barrett Raftery, barely a month ago. She made the announcement via her Instagram feed after sharing a video showing her visibly growing baby bump.

Anita, known for her impeccable fashion sense, chose a unique way to reveal her pregnancy, going for an African theme, with most outfits made of Maasai and Nigerian beads.

Anita and her hubby tied the knot in September 2021, in an exclusive wedding in Kenya before the couple relocated to the US.