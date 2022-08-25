Anita Nderu reveals her ‘labour’ playlist





Media personality Anita Nderu has left her fans in stitches after sharing a video on her Instagram page where she admits to having created a labour playlist for when she delivers her baby.

In the video, the soon-to-be mother of one is seen dancing while telling her fans she has created a labour playlist which is a way to motivate her during labour. She stated that in the labour room she would like to be greatly encouraged to push, rather than being told to take deep breaths.

“I will be that person walking/crawling into my labour room with a JBL speaker, B with a cooler box and our squad of labour supporters and my overpacked hospital bag with all kinds of essentials whose use remains to be seen,” read part of her caption on the video.

She also reiterated in the video that she would like to listen to music that is danceable.

“I don’t know why I imagined I would be over there listening to Wakadinali while diving into it. I don’t know what I am assuming is going to happen in the labour room. My friends were over here telling me to listen to slow calming music, and I told them that no, at that moment I want to be a beast,” Nderu said jokingly.

The media personality also thanked her friends and family for the support they have accorded her throughout the nine months.

“Thank you for all the amazing advice, words of encouragement, real talk and expectations settings, support, gifts and positive vibes. We appreciate it all,” she added.

She added that she and her husband are excited to be parents and can’t wait to receive their bundle of joy.

“The final lap has been absolutely swamped, scary and glorious and I am so grateful for this experience. B and I are so excited to be parents and share our love and lives with our little human,” she said.

“It’s all in good fun (this video and the playlist) so don’t take me too seriously and shout at me in the comments, I know the labour party of the year may not be a reality but I will hype myself the best way I know how so I can find a way to enjoy the birthing experience and later share with y’all the litest most dramatically theatrical story ever told of a child being born.”

Nderu is married to Barrett Raftery, an American who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, and is currently the Executive Director of GivePower, an international non-profit that uses solar energy to power basic necessities for communities who need it most.

The couple tied the knot in 2021