Ann Kananu steps down from gubernatorial race, backs Igathe

Nairobi CEC for disaster management and coordination Ann Kananu Mwenda at a past event. PHOTO | FILE

Ann Kananu has stepped down from her bid to be re-elected Nairobi governor.

She’s also promised to support Polycarp Igathe who will gunning for the seat on a Jubilee candidature.

“I want to assure all my supporters for the Nairobi gubernatorial position under Jubilee Party, you are safe under Igathe,” she said as she bowed out of the race.

She urged all candidates under the Azimio la Umoja coalition to remain united ahead of the August 2022 polls.

“I’m pleading with those that wanna go independent. Please let’s sacrifice our ambitions and support Igathe,” she said.

Kananu became the capital’s governor almost by luck after then governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko forwarded her name for vetting as deputy governor.

This, incidentally, followed Polycarp Igathe resignation as deputy governor.

She would later be sworn in as the Nairobi Governor late 2021 following the impeachment of the then governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

But she hasn’t had much to do, mainly owing to the decision by Sonko to transfer main function of the country to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).