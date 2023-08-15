Ann Nderitu: I had ‘lost hope’ before meeting my husband





Love often has a funny way of finding us when we least expect it. Such was the case for Kenyan media personality Anita Nderu and her now-husband, Barrett Raftery. Their heartwarming love story, born out of mutual friendships and unexpected circumstances is one of many admired celebrity relationships on the web.

The former ‘The Trend’ presenter has in a recent interview with Stephanie Ng’ang’a shared details of how she and her knight in shining armor met which was something, according to her, that happened at such an unexpected time in her life.

The media personality’s journey to love began with the support of her close circle of friends. Going through the difficult process of healing from a breakup, Anita found solace in her friendships, leaning on them for understanding and companionship. As fate would have it, her path crossed with Raftery’s through mutual friends who shared a similar predicament. It was a moment of vulnerability that brought them together – a shared sense of heartache that laid the foundation for something beautiful.

“We were introduced by mutual friends. One of my best friends is married to one of Barrett’s best friends and we were both going through breakups and as would be the case, you’re deeply complaining to your friends and then there was this day when my friend was leaving the house and she was just like, I wanna introduce you to someone. And to be very honest, at the moment I was just like at this point what do I have to lose. I had really lost hope in anything Nairobi had to offer. Later on, I find myself in a WhatsApp group and my friend has put us all there and she’s just like hey you guys are unlucky in love, get to know each other, and just be friends,” she said.

On the other hand, Raftery’s initial attraction to Anita was not rooted in grand gestures or flashy displays of affection. Instead, it was her innate kindness that captured his heart from the start. Anita’s genuine warmth and compassion shone through in every interaction, leaving an indelible impression on Barrett. Their conversations were marked by Anita’s attentive listening and thoughtful reactions, qualities that reflected her innate kindness. It was in these moments that Barrett knew he had found something special.

“Anita is most likely the kindest person I’ve ever met and I think from the very beginning of our conversations, both in the way she listens and the way she reacts to things, it displays that kindness,” said Raftery.

As their connection deepened, Anita and Raftery’s relationship evolved from mere acquaintances to something more meaningful. The WhatsApp group, intended to bring together kindred spirits who had experienced their fair share of romantic disappointments, became the platform through which their love story began to unfold. While the group may have been initiated with a lighthearted intention, it proved to be the catalyst that led to a deeper bond between Anita and Raftery.

