Annastacia Mukabwa recounts her experience at Rachel Ruto’s mansion





Gospel singer Anastacia Mukabwa has revealed how First Lady Rachael Ruto’s warmth and kindness saved her from a low moment she was going through years ago.

In a recent post, the Kiatu Kivue hitmaker said she found solace and encouragement in the warm hospitality extended to her by Rachel Ruto.

They first met during a Joyful Women Organisation (JOYWO) function in Voi, where Mukabwa had just finished performing on stage.

Recognising Ms Ruto as the wife of the then Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto, Mukabwa respected her space and greeted her politely as they crossed paths.

To her surprise, Mrs Ruto stopped her and expressed her admiration for Mukabwa’s work.

Moved by the unexpected encounter, Mukabwa recalled, “She greeted me and told me she loved my work and I sat down. She later sent her handler to call me and when I knelt down next to her seat, she prayed for me.

Their connection did not end there.

Weeks later, Mukabwa received a call from Mrs Ruto inviting her and her dancers to her rural home.

While the dancers were accommodated elsewhere, Mukabwa says she was privileged to be hosted at the Deputy President’s mansion and treated like a princess.

Mukabwa also spoke of her humble upbringing in Kongowea, Mombasa after her father died.

According to her, the hardships of life forced her to eat from dustbins.

Reflecting on her experiences, she said: “I never knew that one day I would be living in the majestic mansion of a Deputy President.

Mukabwa added: “She used to call me to have breakfast with her. Unknown to her, it was a difficult time for me and the way she prayed for me, talked to me and gave me the princess treatment made me realise that God had a good plan for me and everything would be fine,” said Mukabwa.

The mother of two recently walked down the aisle to marry Maurice William Juma.

