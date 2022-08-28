Anne Kansiime: My ex-husband only saw me as a comedian





Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has opened up on the challenges she faced in her first marriage, suggesting her ex-husband saw her more of a comedian than a wife.

The mother of one made the claim in an interview with Bump Love.

Kansiime, popular in Kenyan entertainment circles known for the Don’t mess with Kansiime series, split with her then hubby, namely Gerald Okok, after a four year marriage that ended in 2017.

“I don’t see marriage….. I feel like I’m not working towards [it],” Kansiime said she told Ojok when the romance started to go south.

“He always knew I was a comedian before anything else… and he told me, not everything in life is comedy!”

Kansime later suggested Ojok ended the marriage after her failure to get pregnant for him.

She further explained the split hurt as she was the one who paid her own dowry.

“Actually, my relationship ended like six months before the whole world knew about it but the pressure kept it going for a while. If you are there and not happy and think you are doing for someone else come here and I’ll congratulate you because you are wasting your own time.” she said in a separate interview.

Kansiime is currently married to Abraham Tukahiirwa aka Skylanta, with whom she has a son.