Anonymous Sudan suggests involvement in Kenya’s nationwide blackout

A professional hacker with laptop sitting at a table on dark background. PHOTO | POOL





Anonymous Sudan, a clandestine hacker collective that targeted Kenyan government websites on July 27, 2023, has hinted at its awareness of the recent nationwide blackout that struck the country.

The group made a cryptic statement on its Telegram page, insinuating a connection to the power outage.

“We don’t disappear for no reason… understand however you wish,” Anonymous Sudan said.

Adding, “Is darkness good? Kenya? Why is the electricity not working?”

On Friday, August 25, 2023, the country witnessed a nationwide blackout which had not been restored ten hours later.

This comes just a day after the company also said that it would also be affecting the Kenya Education Network.

In a statement posted on its Telegram page, the shadowy organisation said it will further attack Kenya’s critical infrastructure.

“We are currently attacking Kenya’s critical infrastructure. You will notice a disruption in the Kenya Education Network,” the statement read in full.

However, despite the threats by the organisation by the time of going to press all the websites in the education sector were still operational.

The company hit news headlines towards the end of July when it hacked most of the Kenyan Government websites.

The company has been targeting government websites in other countries, including Israel, United Arab Emirates, France and Australia. This was the first time it attacked Kenya.

At the time, the hackers affected most government websites, which included e-citizen, mobile banking, making transactions on Mpesa and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA’s) website.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo admitted that the government’s online services were indeed hacked.

The CS, however, said that no data was lost during the attack and that the government was working around the clock to resolve the problem and secure the platform.

Anonymous Sudan, is a collective of hackers who, since January 2023, have been claiming responsibility for several Distributed-Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on critical online services in Kenya.

