Another bizarre suicide reported at Kasarani Police Station





“A man has been found dead in his house at Kasarani Police Station, in what appears to be a suicide,” reported a police official.

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Mr Stephen Njoroge, was discovered by his caretaker on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“He had taken long to wake up, which led the caretaker to check on him. When she peeped through the window of the Prime Apartment, she saw the body hanging on a window grill with a piece of bed sheet around his neck,” the police report stated.

The police broke the door to the house and found that Njoroge had died a few hours earlier.

The police have not found any suicide note and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The body was taken to the City Mortuary in Lang’ata Sub-County, Nairobi County.

In a separate incident, a man collapsed and died while waiting to see the assistant chief in Jericho, within Lumumba area.

The body was discovered by the chief on Thursday, March 23, 2023, lying in the waiting bay.

According to the police report, “the body did not have any physical injuries at that time, and police who visited the scene said he was aged about 60 years.”

The deceased did not have any identification documents, and his identity is yet to be established.

The body was taken to the City Mortuary for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

