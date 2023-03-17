Another brewing season two beef between Trevor Ombija and Emma Too?





Former Miss Kenya Emma Too has shared another brewing beef between her and renowned Citizen TV journalist Trevor Ombija.

Ms Too ranted on Twitter about how loud music was inhibiting her from a good night’s sleep. In the series of tweets, Ms Too urged Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) to take action.

Further, she decried the self-regulation agreement bar owners promised to take saying it was all a facade.

“Today we won’t sleep! The neighborhood nuisance has decided we must listen to music all night! Sometimes I wish I had special powers I could use badly for the common good like sending lightning to strike their music equipment! I’m honestly getting exhausted!”

She added, “We are not children of a lesser God! This is not right! Can this place be called to order? This is what y’all call self-regulation?!!! This is the amicable position they’ve taken! @SakajaJohnson @NemaKenya

We feel let down completely!”

Late last year, Ms Too went head-on with Ombija over noise pollution in residential areas saying that the latter’s Samaki Samaki Seafood and Jazz was causing noise pollution to residents in Kileleshwa.

The drama began when Mr Ombija gave his input on noise pollution. He singled out a resident he said he had tried to placate amid noise complaints in the residential estate where the entertainment joint in question is located.

Hours after the clip went viral, an upset Ms Too took to Twitter to confirm that she is the resident in question, adding that an offer was made to soundproof part of her house.

She shared videos of her home, in which loud music can be heard coming from a nearby establishment. Her revelations attracted varying opinions from Kenyans across social media platforms who called out Mr Ombija.

Sakaja had earlier ordered a directive on bars and restaurants revoking nightclub licenses in residential areas but permitting those within Central Business District (CBD) and specified streets in other non-residential areas.

He underscored that bars and restaurants in residential areas must operate within the specified time and control noise emanating from their premises, specifically, the playing of music must stop by 10 pm.

However, on Thursday night Ms Too complained, “They’ve turned down the music! They need to put it off by 22:00! It’s a residential area! Why do we have to keep repeating the same complaints, they should stop tasting the waters, personally, I will never relent… I will call them to order, it’s obvious they know when to post. Music on again!!! It’s bloody 1:00 am! Surely so much for self-regulation. This won’t work at all.”

