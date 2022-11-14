Another Kenyan woman in Saudi Arabia calls for help





A Kenyan woman working in Saudi Arabia has tearfully begged for help to return home as she is suffering at the hands of her Arabian employer.

This is the latest case of Kenyan citizens calling for help from the Gulf nation.

In a post on Musyi FM, the woman identified as Purity Mwanzia is calling for assistance to fly back to Kenya from Saudi Arabia.

In a clip making rounds on social media, the tearful Mwanzia, who hails from Mumbuni in Machakos, says she has been unwell for days, but her employer denied her the chance to seek medical help and instead given her some mysterious medicines.

“I have been sick for days, and when I said I was sick, the madam gave me some medicines and demanded that I should continue working. I asked her to allow me to rest as I was in so much pain, but she told me if I didn’t want to work, she would kick me out and call the police on me,” she said amid sobs.

“She told me if I ever mention being taken back to the office, she would kill me! I only eat twice a day one of which is before she comes back home from work. I have been sleeping on the floor while sick. It is so hard here. Please help me leave this country because I fear for my life,” she emotionally added.

At the beginning of November after holding talks with senior Saudi government officials, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua blamed recruitment agencies in Kenya for the plight of Kenyan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States .

“Listening to the victims, agents, Kenya Government officials and Saudi Government officials, it is clear that the problems facing some our people start back home in Kenya. The system is flawed and corrupt and unless it’s fixed, nothing will change,” Dr Mutua said.

“There is massive corruption in the way Kenyans are prepared before they leave to be domestic workers in Saudi Arabia and follow up of Kenyans when they arrive. This is a major concern to all of us, including the Government of Saudi Arabia. We have to break the cartels and streamline the agencies, some of which are owned by prominent Kenyans,” he said.

After the meeting, the two countries resolved to come up with a new set of procedures that all hopeful migrant workers will have to adhere to and meet before they can be cleared to travel to the Gulf State.