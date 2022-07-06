Another matatu accident on Nairobi Expressway





Scores of passengers were injured when a matatu overturned at the entrance of the Nairobi Expressway in Westlands, Nairobi County.

As a result of the accident, the 33-seater matatu belonging to Super Metro Company blocked the entrance of the 27-km road at Westlands causing a traffic snarl-up.

Witnesses say the matatu hit a guardrail as the driver tried to evade another vehicle.

Images on social media showed an ambulance at the scene as paramedics went on with the rescue mission.

Built at a cost of 87 billion by the Chinese, the Expressway is aimed at easing congestion on Kenyan roads.

It also serves as a faster route between Westlands, a Nairobi suburb, and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

But there have been concerns about the cost of using the road, ranging between Sh100 to Sh1500 a trip, plus the increasing number of accidents.

The Westlands incident comes two days after an Embassava Sacco bus was involved in an accident at the Mlolongo toll station.

CCTV footage released moments after the tragic accident appeared to show the bus driving speeding.

showed the bus that was being driven at a high speed ram into another car that was in the process of exiting the toll station.