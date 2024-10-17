Another one from Sofiya Nzau featuring Fireboy DML





Songstress Sofiya Nzau, who shot into the international spotlight with her hit single “Mwaki” featuring Zerb, is back with another release.

This time, she has teamed up with Nigerian sensation Fireboy DML and South African star Nomcebo Zikode of the global hit Jerusalema to deliver a powerful new track titled META.

Intended as an anthem of African unity, META blends the diverse musical styles of Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa to create a fresh, unique sound that embodies the spirit of celebration and connection across the continent.

Speaking ahead of the song’s release, Sofiya expressed her excitement, saying, “Working with Fireboy and Nomcebo has been an incredible experience. META is an anthem of African unity, celebrating our diverse cultures. For me, it’s another opportunity to showcase the richness of our sound and spirit, and another step in bringing Kenyan music to the global stage.

The title META is inspired by the concept of “three”, a number that symbolizes harmony, balance, and connection in various contexts.

In this case, it reflects the convergence of three distinct African cultures, blending traditional musical elements from across the continent with contemporary production techniques.

The track marks the emergence of a new genre called 3 Step, which combines rhythmic elements of Amapiano, Afrobeats, and indigenous African sounds to reshape the African musical landscape and leave a lasting global impact.

“Just as Amapiano changed the global music scene, 3 Step is ready to make its mark,” added Sofiya.

Sofiya Nzau continues to soar in her music career, especially after making history with her hit song Mwaki. As of May 4, 2024, it became the most streamed Kenyan song on Spotify, surpassing 87.4 million streams.

Reflecting on her journey, Sofiya revealed the struggles that paved the way for her success.

“I used to be a house help and a street vendor. After the COVID-19 pandemic, I took a job as a house help before quitting in December 2020, then I started songwriting full-time,” she shared. Her husband, who also serves as her producer, first saw the spark in Sofiya and encouraged her to embrace her roots by composing music in Kikuyu.

“My husband said I would sound better if I sang in Kikuyu, and since he is my producer, I had to do it,” Sofiya recalls.