Another passenger dies aboard KQ flight from Nairobi to New York

The Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the JFK International Airport after its maiden non-stop flight to New York, USA. PHOTO | PSCU

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger aboard a scheduled flight from Nairobi to New York.

In a statement, the national carrier said the incident happened on Friday morning around 6:30am when the crew noticed that the said passenger was unresponsive.

“Upon further examination, medical personnel on board confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, 1st September 2022, at 11:55pm,” Kenya Airways said in the statement.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and sincerely apologise to our other guests for the inconvenience,” the carrier further said.

This is the second death on a Kenya Airways flight on the same route in nine days. The passenger who died in last week’s incident has since been identified as Peterson Njuguna Mwangi, 66, who held dual Kenyan and American citizenships.

According to the airline, the passenger developed breathing difficulties seven hours after the plane had taken off from New York before he died.

KQ said their officials tried administering first aid on the deceased but the situation worsened forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing at Casablanca, Morocco.

The plane, had been scheduled to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10:30am on Monday August 22, but was delayed due to the incident and consequent rerouting. It touched down in Nairobi a few minutes past 7pm, officials said.

The deceased man’s family was reportedly informed of the incident and collected the body at the airport. A family spokesman said he had a history of diabetes.

