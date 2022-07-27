Anthony Hamilton in Kenya for Stanbic Yetu Festival

American R&B singer, songwriter and Grammy award winner Anthony Hamilton during a media briefing at Sankara Hotel in Nairobi on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

American RnB singer Anthony Hamilton has arrived in Kenya ahead of his performance at the 2022 Stanbic Yetu Festival set to take place at Carnivore Grounds on Saturday.

The singer’s fans are looking forward to the much-anticipated performance by the RnB maestro who promised nothing short of a soulful affair.

The multi-Grammy award-winning singer will be taking the stage with some of Kenya’s greatest acts, including Otile Brown, June Gachui as well as the top soul DJs in the country DJ Pinye, DJ Stylez and DJ Forest.

Hamilton is a songwriter and record producer who is popular for his platinum-selling album Comin’ from Where I’m From, which featured the title track and the follow-up Charlene. His top tracks of all time include Best of Me, The Point of It All, Can’t Let Go, Cool (featuring David Banner), Her Heart, Superstar and Mama Knew Love.

Hamilton visited Kenya eight years ago when he lived up to the hype as he showcased his vocal prowess and stage skill, leaving his fans asking for more.

Tickets for Stanbic Yetu Festival can be purchased at www.ticketsasa.com with regular tickets going for Sh8,000. Couples tickets are retailing at Sh14,000 while the VIP tickets are going for Sh15,000.

Stanbic, in partnership with Radio Africa Group have come together to make this year’s concert one to remember with a grand performance expected from the neo-soul maestro.

Speaking at the launch of the event less than a month ago, Homeboyz Radio and Radio Africa events General Manager Somoina Kimojino said the partnership with Stanbic will keep supporting the industry and uplifting artistes’ welfare.

“This partnership didn’t start today, it started a year ago and maybe the conversations started earlier. Then Covid happened and we had conversations of how do we support the industry still without going out, and we had an amazing virtual concert,” said Kimojino.