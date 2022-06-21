Anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of woman in Sh37m transactions puzzle





The High Court has allowed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to freeze the bank accounts of a government employee who is at the centre of huge bank transactions under investigation.

According to the anti-graft agency, between 2020 and 2022, Tracy Njoki King’e, 30, a finance officer II at the National Treasury, received a total of Sh37 million in her two bank accounts.

EACC said the huge amount of money was not proportionate to the employee’s known sources of income, since she only draws a monthly salary of Sh50,954.53.

Documents filed in court by the anti-graft commission indicate that Ms Njoki received Sh37 million, which was wired to her Cooperative Bank and I&M bank accounts as imprests, facilitation and extraneous allowance.

“Between February 2020 and March 2022, Njoki received Sh24,119,926.00 in her Coop bank account while between February 2022 and June 2022 she received a further Sh11,899,052.00 in her I&M account,” EACC said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations established that out of the Sh11.8 million received through her I&M bank account, a sum of Sh11 million was transferred to her fixed deposit accounts in the same bank while Sh498,000 was withdrawn in cash leaving a balance of Sh400,000.”

EACC added that out of Sh24 million received through her Cooperative Bank account, a sum of Sh4.6 million was used to purchase Treasury Bills, while Sh2.7 million is the balance in the account.

“Today, June 21, 2022, EACC obtained orders from the High Court to freeze cash over Sh18 million in her various accounts in I&M and Cooperative Banks, pending the conclusion of investigations,” EACC said.

The agency further said there is reasonable suspicion that the monies in the respondent’s bank accounts at I&M Bank and Cooperative Bank are proceeds of misappropriated public funds.