Anti-graft body recovers Sh22billion stolen funds and property in three years





Stolen funds and property worth Sh22.8 billion have been recovered by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC ) within three years, this is according to the anti-graft agency’s CEO of Twalib Mbarak.

Speaking during the induction of Members of the National Assembly this week, Mbarak further revealed that EACC concluded 501 investigations on corruption and related offences over the same period.

On the other hand, Mr Mbarak said they managed to avert a loss of about Sh32.5 billion through proactive investigations and disruption of corruption networks. He said the agency remains focused on executing their constitutional mandate for the benefit of all.

“EACC remains firmly focused on its constitutional mandate and will continue to undertake its functions professionally, objectively and without any regard to a person’s political or any other affiliation,” Mbarak said.

Mr Mbarak said some of the concluded cases include high-impact cases involving nine former/current Governors, Principal Secretaries, Senators, MPs, Managing Directors of State Corporations among others.

The CEO added that EACC is currently pursuing forfeiture of assets worth Sh33 billion in various courts across the country.

He also said that the anti-graft commission has heavily invested in building the capacity of its officers through specialized training and continuous professional development which has enabled them to come up with high-quality investigations in the same period.

Last month, EACC moved to court seeking to recover Sh36 million allegedly paid by Homa Bay County to a private contractor.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the anti-graft body said the county paid the money to Hartland Enterprises Limited for work that was not done.

EACC said the payment of Sh36,270,032 was done with respect to a construction tender for the Homa Bay County Assembly Office Block. The tender’s total cost was supposed to be Sh348,927,840. The Commission said it has since received orders to freeze Sh13.5 million.

