Anyiko sparks pregnancy rumours online





Kenyans online can’t help but wonder if PR personality Anyiko Owoko could be pregnant. This is after she posted a photo of herself posing on the balcony of a hotel in the Czech Republic.

The photos that capture her standing sideways exposing a slight belly bump have drawn congratulatory messages from netizens.

“I woke up in the most beautiful city in Czech Republic and in the most beautiful hotel @grandhotelpupp Just about to shout outside the window – ‘Good Morning My Neighbours’,” Anyiko captioned the photos.

Anyiko tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Tomas Maule in 2019. Earlier the same year, the two held a traditional wedding in Molo, Nakuru County, which was attended by close friends and family.

In a past interview, Anyiko revealed how in the beginning she could only see him as a friend and it took the efforts of Sauti Sol’s Bien Barasa to convince them otherwise.

Anyiko has built her name in the public relation industry having started out as publicist for Sauti Sol.

“I came together with Sauti Sol based on our individual creativity, when you listen to them what stands out is the harmony and the fact that they have as a group. So when we first met and I heard their voices and they told me their stories I knew they had something going on and it was very unique,” Anyiko said in one of her vlogs.

She says it was difficult for her as a publicist at the beginning as Sauti Sol’s sound was not very popular with producers and radio stations.

“Our biggest challenge for Sauti Sol in their career has been how do we get to the next level. The fact that a lot of people did not understand their sound and did not want to be part of an experiment so we took it upon ourselves to find a place where we could show our art, and this was possible when we asked for permission to be allowed to perform at the Alliance francaise,” she said.

The group has grown to become one of the top music bands in Africa.