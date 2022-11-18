Architectural body asks Kenyans to report the construction of unsafe buildings

A rescue worker at the site of the collapsed building in Ruaka on November 17, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has called upon the public to cooperate with the government and report the construction of buildings that are considered unsafe.

Addressing the media in Nairobi, AAK President Wilson Mugambi said that if the public cooperates with the government, then cases of buildings collapsing will reduce.

He called upon the public to report cases of buildings marked with an X being constructed.

“The government cannot be everywhere. We call upon the public to participate actively by reporting cases of buildings marked with an X which are still being built. Such houses should not exist because they are unsafe,” said Mr. Mugambi.

On the other hand, Solomon Kitungu, the PS State Department Works, has also called upon contractors to comply with the government guidelines regarding the building.

“We call upon contractors to comply with building guidelines. There is no need to continue building a house that will endanger tenants’ lives,” said Mr. Kitungu.

He also said buildings would be audited by focusing on their structural integrity and safety to ensure they meet the required standards.

This came barely a few hours after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja suspended three officers following the collapse of a building in Kasarani, Nairobi, which led to three people’s deaths.

While suspending the three officers, Sakaja stated that they had been given ten days to respond, failing to which further stern disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Currently, 90 buildings within Nairobi are being considered unsafe.

In the past five years, 87 buildings have collapsed while an estimated 200 people have lost their lives, and more than 1,000 have been injured in such incidents over the same period.

