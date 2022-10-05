Are Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo back together? He speaks





It would appear that former lovers Amber Ray, an Instagram influencer born Faith Makau, and flamboyant businessman Kennedy Rapudo are rekindling their love.

In several videos posted on October 4, 2022, Amber was captured flaunting a huge bouquet of roses while seated in a Range Rover vehicle.

Her followers were quick to note that the vehicle was similar to the one Rapudo drives, triggering queries of whether the two were back together.

In addition to that, Amber’s caption to the videos hinted at a budding romance when she said, “When he matches the flowers with your outfit.”

While Amber Ray would not go beyond the caption, it was Kennedy who drove speculation into overdrive with his own Instagram story update.

“In the end, I’ll always come back running to you, not because I’m weak, but because I fell in love with you,” said Rapudo as he put the song Best Thing by Usher featuring Jay Z as the background tune.

The duo initially began dating in June 2022 and lasted for seven weeks before they called it quits.

The duo confirmed their break up via Instagram as Rapudo cited irreconcilable differences.

“Life happens. Ideally, we both had structural irreconcilable differences, but that doesn’t change who she is. She’s a very nice person with an amazing heart and a beautiful soul.

Mine is to wish her happiness and God’s favour wherever she goes. “ said Rapudo.

On her end, Amber said, “I know mahali imefika (where it has reached), I might look like a joker but manze, I don’t know how to pretend.

If it’s not working, it is not working. So munipende tu vile niko,(Just love me the way I am).”

The two stunted their relationship on social media, going on lavish trips and being extra affectionate to each other.

This was even as followers warned Rapudo about Amber and her reputation of serial dating and the relationships ending in a highly publicized and scandalized manner.

He paid them no mind.

