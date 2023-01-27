Are you okay? Nairobi man delays updates on surprising girlfriend in Kwale





Anxiety gripped Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) on Friday after a Nairobi man by the name Kevin Mboya, a digital media consultant and marketer, posted that he was on his way to Kwale County to surprise his girlfriend. In his post, he included photos of a gorgeous white and red bouquet of roses and hoped everything would go well.

“I have travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kwale to come and surprise my girlfriend on her birthday. I haven’t texted or called her in the last 24hrs, she maybe thinks I forgot it’s her birthday. I am waiting for her just outside her office to surprise her. I hope it goes well,” the man by the name Mboya Kevin wrote.

However, 23 hours later, there was no update from him on how the surprise went, with KOT anxious to know how things went for the couple.

In that time period, his tweet attracted 1,324 comments, 2,185 retweets and 4k likes.

“Hello Kevin , it has been 18 hours since you went to surprise your girlfriend , we are waiting to know if she surprised you instead.🤭,” said Leon Lidigu.

“The pressure is getting wesser!” commented Jamal Gaddafi.

“Hello my brother, did you arrive safely? Your silence is worrying us.” Gamal Jamil said.

“Update us buana 😂 this is now a matter of national interest,” said Eric Njiru.

“Leteni choir ya bomas… as we wait for the results!” Daddy Owen chimed in.

“Umefanyiwa ile kitu? 😂,” asked Maktejah Brian.

“Sisi tulinunua mpaka chocolates zile za Ferro Rorche, expensive watches… tukawapeleka Sarova Whitesands. Lakini sai tumechanuka vibaya sana. Ile mafunzo utapewa utarudi huku ukihema kama bubu ameona kiwete akiiba pesa zake 😹 (For me, I bought Ferro Rorche chocolates, expensive watches and even took her to Sarova Whitesands. But now I am wiser. The hard lesson you will be given you will return to Nairobi panting like a mute who has seen a limping person stealing his money), said Waziri wa Starehe.

“It’s exactly 19 hours since you posted.. Please share the outcome we are here for you no matter the situation, End week is here we need to conclude this matter please…Yours concerned,” said Francis Kamau.

“Where is the Returning Officer? Results must be announced at the polling station buana!” added Leo Ngare.

“About to prove that surprise visits will always surprise the surpriser , now we wait…” said Kimeto Joy.

What do you think? Is Mboya Kevin okay? Let us know in the comments…