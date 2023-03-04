Armed gangster shot dead while robbing a man in Githurai 44





Police officers in Githurai 44, Nairobi County on Friday night gunned down a gunman who had ambushed a man right outside his gate.

The detectives attached to Kasarani Police Station who had parked their car a few meters away said the suspect laid ambush on his would be victim but they swiftly foiled his plans.

“No sooner had the man stopped his vehicle and alighted to open the gate than the thug sprung from a dark lane opposite the gate and pointed the gun to the man,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

Detectives who were inside their car noticed the commotion and immediately went after the suspected robber.

The suspect had already managed to empty his victim’s pockets at gunpoint while from the opposite direction a motorbike which is believed to be the one that had ferried the robber was speeding towards the scene.

The officers gave chase as the motorbike approached and when the rider noticed that officers were around he made a u-turn and sped off leaving his accomplice behind.

“The armed thug suddenly disembarked and started running on foot towards a footpath while shooting at the officers. One of the crime busters opened fire and killed him on the spot,” the DCI said.

The police recovered a Czeska pistol loaded with 9mm caliber from the slain suspect. Police said the firearm will be subjected to for ballistic tests to ascertain whether it has in the past been used in committing crime in the area.

The body of the suspect, whose identity is yet to be known, was taken to the City Mortuary. Detectives have launched a manhunt for the other suspect who fled on his motorbike.

The incident comes just two days after detectives issued a warning to suspected criminals in the vast Githurai and Kasarani areas.

