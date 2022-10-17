Armed police officer goes berserk, threatens anyone standing his way





A police officer who opened fire and shot at persons trying to access or leave Kabete Police station premises has been arrested.

Mr Steven Mutai, who is in charge of the armory at the station, is reported to have armed himself with an AK47 rifle on Sunday night which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

“The officer went ahead and stationed himself at the main gate where he was preventing the in and out movement of the station. In the process he discharged two rounds of special ammunitions,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

According to the report, the officer appeared violent and was shouting at anyone who dared to enter or leave the station. Also, those who tried to approach him were not spared.

It is then that a team from the station under the command of the station’s police boss tried to disarm him despite the fact that he was fighting anyone as he threw threats of trying to commit a murder.

“The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the station ordered him to surrender the rifle but he failed to obey everything he was told. He was later subdued and disarmed,” the police report read in part.

The AK47 rifle was then recovered from the officer with a magazine loaded with 28 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

A search was carried out and it then emerged that the officer had expended one cartridge which was collected at the main gate.

Currently, his name has been forwarded to the Internal department of the National Police Service (NPS) with the aim of taking action against him.

The high number of police officers behaving in such a way has in the past attracted the attention of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2020, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i formed a task force to look into the matter.

In January, 2022, a police report showed that 12,000 out of 110,000 officers were facing mental health challenges.

The National Police Service Commission said between 12 and 13 percent of officers have mental issues.

The service has been conducting training for senior officers at the Chiromo Hospital Group in Kileleshwa, Nairobi County.

They are trained on how to detect triggers of stress and the mental wellness of their juniors and colleagues.

Former Inspector General of Police Mr Hillary Mutyambai then ordered commanders of officers to address mental issues as soon as they are detected.

Triggers identified include stressful assignments, marital woes, financial issues, transfers and working away from family and friends.

