Armed robbery suspects nabbed by multi-agency security team in Garissa 





Two robbery suspects have been arrested by a multi-agency security team in Garissa County, following a violent robbery incident.

The two suspects, identified as Hassan Barre Hussein (aka Hassan Noor Hussein) and Ali Issack Muhammud (aka Ali Geographia), were apprehended by IFO police within the IFO police station area, Block D3, after a tip-off from the public.

According to the DCI, “An AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines with a total of 42 rounds of ammunition, and a black military porch were recovered from the suspects”.

“NPS commends members of the public for providing timely information that led to the recovery of the firearms and arrest of the suspects,” said the National Police in a statement.

The suspects are currently in police custody, awaiting arraignment.

In a separate operation in Tiaty East Sub-County, police recovered a serviceable M-16 gun suspected of being used in banditry activities.

The police thanked local community elders for providing the information that led to the firearm’s recovery and urged those holding illicit firearms to voluntarily surrender them to National Security Agencies.

Chege Mwaura, the County Criminal Investigation Officer, warned criminals to surrender their weapons voluntarily or face the full force of the law.

He said, “We have intensified operations to recover firearms and arrest criminals. Those in possession of illegal firearms have a window of opportunity to surrender the same or risk being arrested and charged”.

