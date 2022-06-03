Actress in alcohol bill case is famous for flaunting her huge spending on drinks

Actress Diana Clara Ojenge aka Mishi Dorah. Right: A receipt of alcohol bill that she once shared on social media. PHOTO | COURTESY

Sometime in April, actress Dianah Clara Ojenge, who also goes by the name Mishi Dorah, attracted the attention of netizens by sharing a Sh204,250 alcohol bill.

Many of those who commented on the post chided the actress for her extravagant showiness.

It wasn’t lost to them that just in 2019, the actress, who made a name for herself in the Kenyan reality show Nairobi Diaries, had appealed for financial assistance after she was hospitalized at Nairobi Women’s Hospital with an enlarged heart and inflammation around the lungs.

At the time, a desperate Dorah pleaded with her followers to help her raise Sh100,000 which the hospital needed as a down payment, adding that she had been denied treatment due to an outstanding bill.

Now, it seems her critics have been vindicated after the actress-cum-socialite was on Thursday charged in court for failing to pay a Sh152,550 bill she accumulated on expensive drinks at a city hotel.

The actress appeared in court to answer to charges of failing to clear the bill which she incurred at Golden Ice Bistro at Nextgen Mall in South C on Mombasa Road in Nairobi on the night of May 26 and the morning of May 27.

The Kibera Law Courts was told how the accused was served with two chicken breasts valued at Sh3, 000, one cocktail valued at Sh2000, two bottles of 300ml soda valued at Sh500, a one litre bottle of drinking water valued at Sh400 and three bottles of an energy drink valued at Sh1, 650.

The accused is also reported to have ordered six bottles of Bellaire Luxe 750ml valued at Sh75,000and seven Hennessey VS 750ml valued at Sh70,000 which she took with a group of friends by falsely pretending that she would pay a fact she knew to be false.

Ms Ojenge later claimed that her ATM card had problems and she was not able to pay. She requested to be escorted to her house to collect the cash but she was unable to settle the bill even after two of the restaurant’s employees accompanied her to her house.

The accused requested the hotel management to give her until Monday this week to settle the bill but she still failed to do so and stopped picking calls from the management. The matter was reported at Akila police station and the police traced and arrested her.

But Mishi Dorah is not the first public figure to get herself into such a situation. In 2020, Stacy Vugusta aka Pendo, another cast member Nairobi Diaries, was similarly arraigned in a Mombasa court for failing to pay a Sh208,000 hotel bill.

Apparently, Pendo accumulated a bill of Sh330,000 at the luxurious English Point Marina hotel in Mombasa but only settled Sh145,000 with a promise to clear the balance of Sh208,000 within two weeks. But the hotel management declined to accept her offer and instead detained her at the facility while demanding full payment.

The two-week period elapsed without Pendo paying the remaining amount even as the bill continued accumulating. The management then decided to report her to the police and she was arrested and arraigned in court.

She is said to have checked into the hotel in the company of an unidentified man believed to be her lover. The two spend a few days together at the high-end hotel before the man allegedly abandoned her.

She denied the charges in court and was subsequently released on a cash bail of Sh35,000 with an alternative of Sh100,000 bond. The court gave her six months to clear the bill.