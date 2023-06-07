Arrow Bwoy: How may planned proposal to Nadia Mukami in the US flopped





Singer Arrow Bwoy has revealed that her baby mama Nadia Mukami’s small finger was the reason he never proposed to her. In an interview on a local radio station, the Unconditional Love hitmaker revealed that he had everything planned out but time did not allow him to pop the question to his lover.

Arrow Bwoy also stated that by the time he was planning to propose, Nadia was already carrying his son and was on a music tour in the United States of America.

“I was to propose when we were in the US. I had bought the ring and even arranged how things would unfold with my manager. Upon checking her hands, I realised her fingers were too small. We returned the ring for adjustments but her music tour was now done with and we had to get back plus she was now heavily pregnant,” Arrow Bwoy.

Arrow Bwoy also revealed that their wedding plans were also derailed by certain challenges. With the birth of their son, the award-winning artiste said they had to slow down and first tend to the young one.

On her part, Nadia said their traditional wedding was slated for February 25, 2023 but plans changed due to their temporary split.

“I called my dad and informed him and he was planning with my uncles for the ceremony. I even talked to our designer about the clothes. Everything was in the pipeline before we split up,” she said.

In a previous interview, Nadia said Arrow Bwoy looked for her after their breakup.

“He is the one that came looking for me. Called my mom to intervene because I had given up on us. It was that time of transitioning between motherhood and living together, it was not very easy. But next time he repeats that he will have to marry again,” Nadia said.

