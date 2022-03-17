Arrow Bwoy plays down tiff with Otile Brown

Otile Brown in the video of his hit 'Aje Anione'. PHOTO | COURTESY

Singer Arrow Bwoy has downplayed his reported beef will colleague Otile Brown amid accusations the latter released an incomplete track when the duo was working on a collaboration.

In an interview with a local radio station, Arrow Bwoy, real name Ali Yusuf, said he was not aware Otile Brown, born Jacob Obunga, had made some not so pleasant remarks about him on social media.

“I didn’t see his post, because personally, I don’t follow Otile, so I don’t know where he has written it neither have I seen it,”

“I’m just hearing about this and don’t know where it’s coming from. That song was recorded last year under my album. I don’t want to talk much about it because for now I’m focusing on entertaining my fans,” said Arrow Bwoy.

“If there’s an issue, my management will link up with him because I don’t believe in war, but in peace and love. Fighting with Otile will not do me any good, and I don’t see his need to fight with me,”

Arrow Bwoy who recently became a dad added he’s willing to remove the song from his album is that’s what will make peace with Otile.

“As Arrow Bwoy, I have a catalog that already defines me, and removing this song won’t really have that much of an effect on me if at the end of the day that’s what’s required,”

Otile Brown recently bashed Arrow Bwoy while accusing him of releasing a track he described as incomplete.

Otile Brown, considered one of the most popular musicians in Kenya, described his colleague as selfish and urged him to pull down the song.