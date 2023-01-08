Arsenal fans in Kenya to hold prayers next week

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could win his first trophy as a manager in Saturday's FA Cup final. AFP PHOTO

Arsenal football fans in Kenya will in the coming week hold prayers to offer spiritual support to the English club.

The prayers, according to a released communique by the group, are set for January, 15, 2o22, at the Friends International Center Church (Quaker) between 9-11am.

All in attendance must wear an Arsenal jersey.

The prayers come at a time the London club has made a wonderful start to the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

Arsenal is currently top of the EPL table after 17 games, five ahead of Manchester City, the nearest challenger.

These results have left the team, currently coached by Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, on course to win its first English Premier League title in almost two decades.

The club boasts some of the most popular footballers including Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

English football is among the most popular in Kenya.

Thousands of Kenyans each weekend throng entertainment joints to watch and cheer on their favourite teams and players on live TV broadcasts over the satellite.

In 2020, famed Kenyan televangelist Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Center held a three-day prayer and fasting session for the Arsenal Football Club.

Speaking after the Sunday service at his Nairobi headquarters, Pastor Ng’ang’a said that he had heeded the cries of both fans and players as the team faced relegation. “I know the plight of losing and while most Arsenal fans want the team to try something else such as handball, that is an escapist mentality. We are going to help them confront their losses and move from zero to heroes.”

The special prayer session was held both physically and virtually, with fans observing three days of prayer and fasting and committing to continue attending the church even after Arsenal starts winning.

“We are not asking them to pay anything for the prayers, but we want them to continue attending church even after we deliver them from the curse that has seen them build their altar at the bottom of the EPL table,” he added.

