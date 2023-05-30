Arsenal’s Kenyan private chef, Bernice Kariuki, bids farewell after two years





Bernice Kariuki, Arsenal’s private chef for the past two years, has announced her departure from the English Premier League club.

Writing on her social media accounts, Kariuki expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work for Arsenal.

In her message, she praised the team for their performance during the 2022/2023 season and described it as a humbling experience to be associated with the club.

She bid farewell with a sense of pride, describing the season as the best ever and expressing how honoured she was to work for the prestigious club.

“A final day flourish. Finished the season with a bang! Simply the best!!! Arsenal… Arsenal… Arsenal… 2020/2023, the best special season ever.

I hang my gloves as a very proud chef, it’s been an honor working for the best club in the whole world. I was truly humbled,” Kariuki shared.

Kariuki was responsible for cooking meals for the team’s players and management during her tenure.

She also managed the team’s daily well-being and nutrition before and after matches and prepared menus for the travelling squad.

Originally from Jericho Estate in Nairobi, Kenya, Kariuki joined Arsenal in mid-2011, coinciding with the appointment of Mikel Arteta as the club’s manager.

Prior to joining Arsenal, Kariuki gained extensive experience in the hospitality industry, working in some of London’s most prestigious hotels.

Kariuki has a distinguished culinary career, having worked as a chef in some of the UK’s finest hotels and catering for a number of high-profile clients.

Kariuki was educated in local schools, including her high school years.

While not revealing her next career move, Kariuki expressed her gratitude to the people of Kenya for their support throughout her journey.

Her journey to becoming a private chef for Arsenal’s first team began with a remarkable encounter.

In a recent interview, she explained how she landed the job.

During a Christmas party, she prepared pilau, a spicy East African dish, which caught the eye of Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Impressed by her culinary skills, Aubameyang enjoyed the dish and took the initiative to connect her with the club.

This led to her securing the role of his private chef at Arsenal, setting the stage for her exciting career at the prestigious football club.

