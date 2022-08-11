Artiste assaulted by Didmas Barasa mourns slain bodyguard





The Bungoma-based artiste who made headlines after he was assaulted by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has spoken about the incident days after the MP is alleged to have shot his friend to death.

Didmus reportedly shot and killed Brian Olunga, on August 9, at Chebukwabi Polling Station.

Olunga was a bodyguard to his political rival in the Kimilili parliamentary race, Brian Khaemba.

Steve Kay – real name Stephen Masinde – one of Olunga’s close friends paid a moving and tearful tribute to him.

“Rest in eternal peace Brian Khaemba Olunga.

I received the news of your untimely death in uttermost sorrow and pain.”

The famed star explained on his social media post, “I also narrowly escaped from the hands of the guy who took your life, reason being I was out to get what is gainfully mine.

I took a loan after I secured a tender as a youth to build Lulare Primary School.

I built the five classrooms with the happiest of smiles hoping I will enjoy the fruits of my labour.”

Steve Kay narrates how he was not paid and instead all he got was a beating for daring to ask for his dues.

“I survived by God’s grace. My broken hand is still in pain several months later,” he said.

The assault was reported at Kimilili Police Station and the case made headlines.

He was arrested at dawn in his posh Kimilili home.

The mheshimiwa was arraigned in court and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the musician.

The case was heard at Kimilili Law Courts on August 2, 2021.

Paying tribute to the slain bodyguard, Steve Kay said, “Rest in peace Brian Olunga, a brother and friend. You left us too soon, but I know you are now in a good place.

May our good God comfort your family by all means. We live everything to God.”

A warrant for the arrest of Didmus was issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.