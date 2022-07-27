Artistes Crystal Asige and Jaguar picked for nomination to parliament





Former Sol Generation artiste Crystal Asige and rapper Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, are among individuals whose name have been forwarded for nomination in parliament.

Through a gazzeted list published by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEBC), Crystal has been recommended for a Senate nomination through ODM to represent people with disabilities while Jaguar has been recommended for the position of nominated Member of Parliament by the United Democratic (UDA) party.

Unlike Jaguar, this would be Crystal’s first political stint, if her nomination goes through. Jaguar was elected Starehe MP in the 2017 General Elections on a Jubilee party ticket.

He later jumped ship to join Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA where he still didn’t clinch the party ticket that would seen him to defending his parliamentary seat.

Crystal on the other hand rose to stardom in 2019 after featuring in a song as one of the latest signees of Sauiti Sol’s record label Sol Generation. Her time at the label was however short-lived and she left unceremoniously.

The gifted visual impaired songbird, confessed that she was kicked out of the Sauti Sol owned record label. Crystal said Sauti Sol simply did not want to continue working with her and told her to leave.

However, band member Bien later said Crystal’s exit was amicable but came with a lot of complications. Crystal featured in the hit Extravaganza, a collaboration between Sauti Sol and Sol Generation, which also comprised of Kaskazini, Bensol and Nviiri The Story Teller. Since then Crystal has released a number of solo tracks, including Safer, Lenga and Ninajijua.