Asante! Musalia Mudavadi celebrates Twitter milestone





Musalia Mudavadi has thanked his online fans for their love and support after attaining one million followers on Twitter.

1 Million followers! Thank you all for your support. pic.twitter.com/O1JcJ6WBxs — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) October 11, 2022

Considered among the most celebrated and seasoned politicians in Kenya, Mudavadi is currently the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader.

He was recently nominated by President William Ruto to serve as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The soft-spoken politician who hails from Western Kenya will assume the role after vetting by Parliament.

Mudavadi joined politics at the tender age of 29 as a successor to his father Moses who also served as a Cabinet minister in former President Moi’s government.

He’s in the past served in the Ministries of Finance and Economic planning and is also known as the shortest-serving vice-president in the history of Kenya, having held that position for three months in 2022.

He also served as Deputy Prime Minister in the grand coalition government of then-president Mwai Kibaki (now deceased) and Raila Odinga between 2007 and 2013.

Now 62, Mudavadi contested for the presidency in the 2013 general elections and finished a distant third after eventual winner Uhuru Kenyatta and second-placed Raila Odinga.

He supported an Odinga presidency in the 2017 and 2022 polls but jumped ship to back William Ruto for the top seat in the 2022 polls after breaking ranks with Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga.

He joins the likes of William Ruto, Raila Odinga, and Mike Sonko as politicians with a huge following on Twitter.

Kenyan politicians are increasingly using social media as a tool to market themselves and woo supporters by sharing their vision and ideology and at times, personal and controversial remarks.

