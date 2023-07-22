Aspiring medical students can now apply to KMTC via KUCCPS





Aspiring medical students can now rejoice, as the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has integrated its programmes into the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal.

This momentous development opens new doors of opportunity for individuals seeking quality medical education and training.

The KUCCPS portal, which officially opened today, offers a wide array of 30 KMTC programmes at diploma and certificate levels.

These programmes encompass various specialties, including community health nursing, mental health and psychiatry, midwifery, radiography and imaging, medical laboratory sciences, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, and public health, among others.

This application is specifically geared towards students who completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination from the years 2013 to 2022.

The application deadline has been set for August 4, 2023, providing eligible candidates ample time to apply for their desired medical courses.

“We consider this integration a milestone, as both KMTC and KUCCPS share a common objective of enhancing access to quality higher education and training opportunities in a manner that is equitable for all Kenyans,” said Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome, Chief Executive Officer of KUCCPS.

By incorporating KMTC courses into the KUCCPS platform, the placement service aims to ensure equity, fairness, and balanced access to medical training opportunities across the country.

Moreover, KUCCPS boasts a comprehensive database of KCSE examination results for potential applicants, eliminating the need for applicants to provide their results during the application process.

Interested individuals can access the full list of available programmes, along with the minimum subject requirements, at the KUCCPS Student’s Portal – students.kuccps.net.

With the inclusion of KMTC, KUCCPS now facilitates placements for students into degree, diploma, certificate, and artisan courses in 289 public training institutions and 30 private universities throughout Kenya.

As a bonus, the deadline for the ongoing application for placement to diploma programmes in Primary Teacher Training Colleges has been extended to August 4, 2023.

All other application guidelines remain unchanged from previous advertisements.

The integration of KMTC into the KUCCPS fold marks a momentous stride towards making quality medical education accessible to a broader spectrum of Kenyan students.

With this progressive step, the future of medical training in the nation shines brighter, promising a skilled and competent generation of healthcare professionals.

