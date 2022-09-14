At last! Diana Chepkemoi re-joins university after Saudi Arabia ordeal

Diana Chepkemoi, the Kenyan woman who is currently stuck in Saudi Arabia. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Diana Chepkemoi, the Kenyan woman who is currently stuck in Saudi Arabia. PHOTOS | COURTESY





A woman who early this month hit news headlines after she was rescued from Saudi Arabia has finally rejoined university.

Ms Diana Chepkemoi’s shocking images of her emaciated body and claims she is suffering at the hands of her employer in Saudi Arabia elicited strong reactions online.

This spurred quick action by Kenyan government officials to rescue her. Diana spoke about her life in Saudi Arabia in an interview with Nairobi News.

In the exclusive interview, Ms Chepkemoi narrated how despair at ever coming back to Kenya and re-join school.

Read it here: Diana Chepkemoi: I was working for a royal family in Saudi Arabia

Now, Ms Chepkemoi has re-enrolled at Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST).

She dropped out of school in 2018 due to a lack of school fees and she decided to seek a job in order to raise the money for her education.

“I am grateful that I am now back at school and have also secured a job here. I want to thank everyone who joined hands to assist me,” she said.

At the institution, she was received by the management of the university and students who were really joyous to see her back in class.

Immediately after she arrived in the country last week, Ms Chepkemoi was received by relatives, a section of political leaders and friends.

Also read: Turkish ‘investor’ who was deported by Uhuru’s government spotted at State House

The university’s Vice- Chancellor Prof Romanus Odhiambo then made a promise that he will ensure that Ms Chepkemoi gets back to school.

This is after the media highlighted how she was suffering while in the Arabian Country where she had gone to seek greener pastures.

Prof Odhiambo was admitted to the university during the 2017- 2018 academic year to study Bachelor of Science in Food and management which is under the school of Agriculture and Food Science.

“Ms Chepkemoi studied the program for the first semester of the academic year. She submitted a letter of deferral due to financial constraints on August 29, 2018. The request was granted,” the Vice Chancellor said, adding that she had also changed her course to education.

Also read:

Gone too soon! Kenyan actress dies during treatment after road accident

No more arbitrary blacklisting: How Ruto has rescued loan defaulters

Miguna Miguna: Red alerts hindering my travel to Kenya to be lifted today

Woman in JKIA viral Tiktok video attacking agent speaks of Saudi Arabia torture